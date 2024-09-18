M’MEMBE’S DAUGHTER ELECTED IN SOCIALIST PARTY EXECUTIVE



Daughter to Fred M’membe, Akende M’membe Chundama has been elected in the party’s highest decision making body called Politburo.



His Father Fred M’membe has also been retained as party president and presidential candidate for the party in 2026 elections.



Comrade Akende as she is commonly called is according to Insiders is an important inner cycle decision figure in Socialist Party.



She manages the Socialist Party international coordination with cooperating Socialist partners. She is said to be based in South Africa.



Sources within the party tell Zambian Eye that she could be the future leader of the party when the Father retires.



“Congratulations Comrade Akende Chundama for being elected as Secretary for Elections and International Relations & Member of the Politburo. Aluta Continua,” Dr M’membe congratulated her this evening.



She came to limelight after a superb feature on Russian International Television channel last year. She is said to be key in both media and mobilisation strategy.



Zambian Eye, 17th September 2024.