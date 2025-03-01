Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane slams government over heavy desks carried by learners in Eastern Cape schools



Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), has strongly criticized the government following reports that learners in the Eastern Cape are being forced to carry excessively heavy desks that double as school bags.





Maimane accused the government of ignoring critical issues such as broken furniture and deteriorating school infrastructure while burdening children with the weight of its failures.





“Instead of addressing broken desks and schools, the government is making children carry the weight of their incompetence,” Maimane said, expressing frustration. “No government minister would put their child through this, so why subject ours to it?” says Maimane



The controversy stems from the distribution of desks in the Eastern Cape that are designed to convert into wheeled school bags, a response to the region’s chronic furniture shortages.





However, these desks have been criticized as cumbersome and physically demanding, worsening the situation for communities already struggling with years of educational neglect.



Maimane’s comments highlight a deeper issue of inequality and the disconnect between government officials and the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. The outspoken leader framed the incident as a stark example of a system failing its most vulnerable.





Parents and educators have echoed Maimane’s concerns, sharing images on social media of children struggling to carry the desks.



One post featured a child walking along a dusty road with a desk strapped to their back, accompanied by the caption, “This isn’t progress, it’s punishment.”





The Eastern Cape Department of Education has yet to respond publicly, but increasing public pressure is forcing officials to confront both the immediate concerns regarding the desks and the broader, systemic issues raised by Maimane.





What began as a debate over classroom furniture has now evolved into a call for greater accountability in a province long plagued by educational challenges.