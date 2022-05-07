President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed the economic crisis in Zimbabwe is being engineered by ‘regime change’ agents who want to see him toppled.

Speaking at the Zanu PF youth league conference in Harare on Thursday, Mnangagwa appealed to the youth to expose businesses “sabotaging the economy” saying the prevailing economic crisis was being engineered to topple him.

“We are aware that there are people who are working with detractors to bring about regime change through the manipulation of our exchange rate and unjustified price hikes,” Mnangagwa said.

“My government is seized with this matter and the perpetrators will soon be brought to book. I exhort the youth of our country to be vigilant and help expose all the deviant malcontents and counter-revolutionaries.”

This follows the rise in inflation in Zimbabwe evidenced by the skyrocketing of prices of basic commodities, school fees and shortage of transport.

Against this background, salaries and disposable incomes are still stagnant.

Accordingly, a stay-at-home protest on May 9 over the skyrocketing economic crisis in Zimbabwe has been organised.

The shutdown is running under the hashtag #ShutDownZimbabwe. It is being organised by internet activists joined by students and trade unions to bring the country to a standstill to force authorities resolve the economic problems.

Teachers have also vowed to join the stay-at-home protest.

“We demand state-funded education and a living wage for teachers. Teachers are parents. Schools will totally shut down as we unite to #SaveOurEducation,” the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe said.

The ruling party conference was attended by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, Zanu PF vice-president Kembo Mohadi, and Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri, who is presiding over the conference.