Mnangagwa feels the heat

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused foreign entities of orchestrating a campaign to discredit Zimbabwe in response to international condemnation of his administration’s crackdown on pro-democracy activists. The criticism follows the arrest of over 100 activists, some of whom have been reportedly tortured while in custody.

Addressing mourners at the burial of former liberation fighter Makhethi Ndebele, Mnangagwa claimed that there is a deliberate, foreign-funded effort to undermine Zimbabwe’s progress. He denounced the allegations as baseless and asserted that such attempts to sow discord within the region and the continent will not succeed. Mnangagwa emphasized that Zimbabwe remains committed to its diplomatic principle of being “a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

The crackdown has drawn criticism from several embassies. The U.S. embassy in Harare criticized the Zimbabwean government for undermining Sadc principles, while the British government urged respect for constitutional rights ahead of the Sadc summit. The European Union also expressed concern over recent arrests and violence.

The clampdown has included the arrest of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members, Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) activists, and other pro-democracy figures. Several detainees remain in custody, and reports of torture have emerged, including the recent case of four activists allegedly tortured after being abducted.

In addition, other activists have faced arrests and legal challenges, with some senior opposition leaders being summoned by the police for participating in demonstrations.

Source – newsday