Mnangagwa Hints On Coup Against Chamisa If CCC Wins 23 August Elections

Zanu PF Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa said he won not step down if he loses the 23 August elections.

In his own words, Mnangagwa said the Zimbabwean “state house is very far,” emphasizing that it won’t be easy for the opposition to attain power.

He made the remarks during a Zanu PF rally at Mkhithika Thebe Primary School in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, where he was rallying supporters to vote for the party and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who is vying for the Cowdray Park National Assembly seat.

Taking to the podium, Mnangagwa outlined his government’s achievements since taking over from Robert Mugabe. He also highlighted his administration’s plans to develop Bulawayo, including ensuring access to water through the Nyamandlovu Aquifer and the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which is reportedly 70% complete. He said:

Under the second republic, we have plans to develop Bulawayo. Firstly, we want to make sure there is water.

My first step was the Nyamandlovu Aquifer, my second step is building the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, once that is completed, you will say ‘bye bye’ to water challenges.

The state house is very far. If they [the opposition] go to America, it will be much easier.

-zimeye