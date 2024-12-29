Mnangagwa Must Rule For Life-Zanu PF official Zivhu

Controversial Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has once again made headlines with a dramatic shift in his political stance, declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa should rule Zimbabwe for life.

In a statement made on Friday, Zivhu expressed strong support for Mnangagwa, saying: “Now that the tide is turning, I’m changing my stance – ED should rule for life! With a parliamentary majority, an amendment to extend his term is imminent. I’m leading the #EDForLife campaign.”

Zivhu’s comments signal a significant escalation in his backing of Mnangagwa, with the Zanu PF official suggesting that a constitutional amendment to extend the President’s term is now inevitable due to the party’s strong position in Parliament.

In addition to his remarks on Mnangagwa’s future, Zivhu also directed harsh criticism at white Zimbabweans, accusing them of being traitors.

He said: “Whilst you wait for Smith’s return, Zimbabwe ndeyeropa musazofarisa vatengesi imwi.” (Translation: “While you wait for Smith’s return, Zimbabwe is for the people, don’t fool yourselves, traders.”)

Zivhu angrily charged:

“Vanoti Smith wanga akanaka vose muri ngochani dzavanhu, moda kurohwa if not kupondewa, mazipenzi avanhu, moda kudzingwa mu Nyika, moda kutorerwa make passport mose, vanhu vakaurayiwa kunge shiri na Smith, mazikava avanhu , hamuna moyo imi.(everyone who says Smith was better than the current government is a fool.You are heartless foxes).

Zivhu’s statements have drawn attention for their boldness, as they highlight not only his unwavering support for Mnangagwa but also his ongoing hostility towards the country’s white community, which has been a point of contention in Zimbabwean politics for years.

His calls for an amendment to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency also add fuel to the debate about the future of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.