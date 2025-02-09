Mnangagwa pleads with SADC, EAC leaders to address DRC crisis

SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC) Chairman, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has urged African leaders to not fail their people as they deliberate on finding a lasting solution to the DRC crisis.

SADC and East Africa Community (EAC) are currently holding a joint meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to discuss the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where rebels have seized the eastern city of Goma.



This follows SADC’s Extraordinary Summit, which was held in Harare last week where the regional bloc resolved to meet with EAC.

In his opening remarks at the joint SADC-EAC summit in Tanzania, Saturday. Mnangagwa urged for unity and peace among African nations.

“We must remain as solidly united as we were during the struggle for complete emancipation and independence of Africa from colonialism.

“I thus challenge all of us to approach the challenge before us with openness, honesty, flexibility, and commitment to building a lasting peace for our mother Africa,” Mnangagwa said.

“The all-encompassing interest of the people of DRC must be at the core of our deliberations. Let us do much more to realise sustainable peace in our sister republic of the DRC in our lifetime.

“This summit should leap us forward towards a concrete roadmap to help resolve the ongoing crisis.

“As leaders entrusted to nurture and facilitate unity, peace, and development in this era, we cannot let the people of our regions down; their hope is in us,” Mnangagwa said.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who has been accused of backing the Congolese March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, also attended the summit.

The M23 rebels killed 16 soldiers serving with the SADC and UN peacekeeping forces two weeks ago.

Over 400,000 Congolese have been displaced since January due to the belligerence.