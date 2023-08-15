Mnangagwa says western countries are vultures

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets, describing Western countries as “vultures” hovering over the country’s resources.

In his speech during the commemorations of the National Heroes’ Day, which coincided with the burial of two national heroes — Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Johannes Tomana and Brigadier-General (Retired) Milton Siziba — Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF would win next week’s harmonised elections.

“Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets. This must never be taken lightly. You are all heroes in this ongoing battle against the neo-imperialistic vultures, who without shame, hover over our country’s resources. Victory is in our DNA,” Mnangagwa declared.

He said Zimbabwe continued to prosper despite the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

“Twenty-three years after the ruinous sanctions imposed by some Western countries, our country continues to defy all odds. We are transforming our infrastructure as well as industrialising and modernising our economy,” he said.

The President said under his administration, the country had witnessed tremendous growth.

“Under the second republic, our mining sector has experienced exponential growth with a new range of minerals being exploited. Zimbabwe is on course to surpass the US$12 billion target by year end,” he said.

“In the energy and power sub-sector, the second republic has delivered. Hwange Units 7 and 8 are now feeding 635 megawatts onto the national grid. Everyone is now enjoying the benefits of improved power supply.

“The second republic is making notable strides to improve the welfare of veterans of the liberation struggle, including their dependants. In this regard, the Heroes Dependants Board is seized with the task of ensuring that the required educational, vocational and medical costs are attended to without undue delays,” he said.

The Heroes Day celebrations also saw Mnangagwa giving four medals to outstanding Zimbabweans, among them his wife Auxillia, whose organisation Angel of Hope was awarded The Honour of the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award in Gold.