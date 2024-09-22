Mnangagwa skips UN General Assembly meeting amid security concerns

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, for the first time, cancelled his trip to New York for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) amid security concerns.

Last night the Zanu-PF leader abruptly cancelled his trip ordering the advance team to return home.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba cited a “dense programme in the last quarter of 2024″ as the reason behind the decision. Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava will present the statement on behalf of the President.

“In light of a dense programme in the last quarter of 2024, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa will not attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA,” Charamba said.

“His Statement will be delivered by Hon. (Frederick) M. Shava, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade who is already in New York for the Assembly.”

Mnangagwa’s decision comes at a time when his security is seemingly being threatened by unknown forces. Last Sunday, his chopper crash-landed at an airstrip in Masvingo where he celebrated his 82nd birthday. He was not on board.

There were no casualties.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed this week that the helicopter that crashed was meant to fly Mnangagwa from Masvingo.

“The helicopter was supposed to fly the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, but experienced a technical fault and crash-landed. The President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, was not on board. The helicopter had crew members only on board and there were no fatalities,” he said.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is carrying out investigations and a statement will be issued at the appropriate time.”

In July this year, when the President returned from a trip to Mozambique aboard an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 737, his pilots were allegedly targeted with ground lasers on approach to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

This is happening at a time when Mnangagwa’s alleged plan to extend his term of office beyond the constitutionally mandated two term limit beyond 2028, is facing fierce resistance from his Deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Although Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated that he would not seek another term after the expiry of the current one, he has failed to stop his sympathisers from advocating for his rule extension.