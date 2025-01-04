Controversy Erupts Over State Security Changes Amid Leadership Dispute.

In the still of the holiday hush, where the air seemed serene,

A shadow crept through Harare, swift and unseen.

While the nation believed the President was at rest,

A masterstroke unfolded—silent, but addressed.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the cunning “Crocodile,”

Slipped back to the capital, cloaked in his guile.

No sun-soaked retreat, no respite from the fray,

But a sharp and sudden strike to clear his chosen way.

With a pen as his weapon and power in his hand,

He ousted two titans, reshaping the land.

The police chief and spy master were sent out the door,

A move whispered in halls, a political uproar.

As the echoes of his actions ripple through the streets,

Questions rise like the sun in Zimbabwe’s heat:

Was this a show of strength or a breach of trust?

For in holiday shadows, power plays are discussed.

Govt announcement of another state security appointment

So now the nation watches, its gaze sharp and keen,

For the Crocodile has stirred, though he was unseen.

A holiday’s illusion, a leader’s sleight of hand—