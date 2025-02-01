Mnangagwa softens stance on M23 rebels, begs for a peaceful solution in DRC

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairman, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who a few days ago vowed to take militant action against the Rwandan-backed Congolese March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, has softened his stance and made pleas for a peaceful resolution.

At least 16 soldiers serving with SADC and UN peacekeeping forces in DRC were killed by the M23 this week and Mnagagwa a few days ago vowed they will be held accountable. However, delivering his closing remarks after an Extraordinary Summit in Harare Friday, Mnangagwa urged all parties involved to stop fighting.



“It is the individual and collective duty of all Member States to do much more toward permanently silencing the guns if we are to succeed in achieving these aspirations. Together, we must march forward—no one and no place should be left behind.

“Therefore, bold and decisive measures must continue to be implemented to adequately resource and equip our mission in the DRC so that it can effectively execute its mandate.

“Fundamentally, all parties to the conflict are urged to pursue an inclusive dialogue and peaceful dispute resolution mechanisms, guided by the spirit and letter of both the Luanda Ceasefire Agreement and the Nairobi Peace Process.”

The SADC chairman also extended a begging bowl to the international community to help the affected Congolese.

“The international community is also called upon to scale up the provision of necessary humanitarian assistance to the affected population and to support ongoing peace and security efforts.

The regional bloc also called for an immediate joint summit of SADC and East African Community to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC.

Meanwhile, over 400,000 people in DRC have been displaced since the beginning of the year as a result of the clashes.

