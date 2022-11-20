MNCRD URGES THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE TO PROTECT THE IDENTITY OF DEFILEMENT VICTIMS

The Media Network on Child Rights and Development (MNCRD) has noted with concern the Zambia Police Service’s press statement dated 16th November, 2002, which disclosed the identity of the mother and aunt of four and six year old girls that were allegedly defiled by their father and uncle respectively.

While we commend the prompt action taken to arrest the alleged perpetrator, we urge law enforcement agencies to ensure that everything possible is done to avoid releasing any information that may lead to the identification of victims.In this case, those who know the mother will definitely know who the girls in question are now or in future.

We also urge media houses to ensure that they are sensitive to such statements and avoid identifying the relatives of the victims to stop secondary identity. We further urge members of the public who are actively using social media to uphold the dignity of children by ensuring that victims of abuse are not identified by all mean all means.

Henry Kabwe

Executive Director

MNCRD