Mo Salah has moved up to seventh in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring charts

Liverpool’s star forward, Mohamed Salah has moved up to seventh in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring charts.

Salah scored in the 35th minute of their 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday, January 25.

The 32-year-old has been in inspired form for Arne Slot’s table-topping side this season and netted his 176th goal in the division moving clear of Thierry Henry (175) and one behind Chelsea legend Frank Lampard (177).

The Egyptian is two goals clear of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak in the race for the Golden Boot this season. He has also contributed 13 assists.

Liverpool’s win over Ipswich saw them maintain their six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Salah’s goal also means he is now the second-highest-scoring overseas player in the competition’s history, behind only Sergio Agüero (184).

Alan Shearer is the Premier League’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals.