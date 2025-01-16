MOB JUSTICE CLAIMS TWO LIVES IN CHAMA DISTRICT



A tragic incident occurred in Tondo Village, Chama District, on January 14, 2025, where an angry mob brutally murdered two people, Ms. Neda Nkhata, 87, and Mr. Luckwell Zyambo, 65, and attempted to murder a third person, Mr. Lazarous Lungu, 39.





The victims were accused of practicing witchcraft by the late Headman Tondo, Mr. Tryford Ngulube, who had consulted witch doctors during his illness.





The mob attacked the trio using sticks, stones, and poisonous maize preservative tablets known as “Quick Force.” Police found Mr. Zyambo’s body with deep cuts at the back of his head, while Ms. Nkhata’s body had no visible injuries but showed signs of poisoning. Mr. Lungu was found unconscious with a deep cut at the back of his head and a swollen face.





The Zambia Police Service has opened dockets for murder and attempted murder and is urging anyone with information to come forward.





The police condemn this act of mob justice and remind the public that taking the law into their own hands is illegal and undermines the rule of law and human life.