MOB KILLS MAN FOR STEALING K20

An 18-year-old man of Zambia Township in Solwezi has been murdered by a mob for stealing a K20 from a motorbike rider at an accident scene.

North-Western Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola said Boniface Sikacheya was killed on Sunday evening in Zambia.

Pamela Mbinga, 46, of Messengers Township, reported the case to police.

“She reported that her nephew had been murdered by a mob,” he said. “Facts are that

the deceased, whilst in Zambia Compound, witnessed an accident of a motorbike.

“During the accident, he stole a K20 from the rider of a motorbike and this prompted the rider to shout for help from members of the public who later chased the deceased and after being caught, they started beating him until he was rescued by other people who identified him to be their neighbour.”

Mr Moola said the deceased was immediately rushed to Solwezi General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He said a brought-in-dead form was issued and the body was taken to Solwezi General

Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Mr Moola said a docket of murder has been opened though no arrest has been made so far as investigations into Sikacheya’s death have continued.