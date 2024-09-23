MOB KILLS SUSPECTED CATTLE THIEF IN CHISAMBA



A SUSPECTED cattle rustler has been lynched in Chisamba by a mob after he allegedly murdered a farmer who was pursuing him to recover stolen animals from him and his accomplices.



The suspect, identified as Starner Kabeba of Lusaka’s John Laing, allegedly killed Emmanuel Nene, 32, of Katelele village in Chief Chamuka’s area.



Central Province deputy police commanding officer Lemekani Chirwa said Kabeba allegedly murdered Mr Nene around 02:00 hours on Saturday at his village.



Mr Nene was returning home on Friday around 23:00 hours when he met three men who had two cows moving in the opposite direction.



“He suspected them to be cattle rustlers and immediately he phoned Manix Chisumpa, a member of his village’s community crime prevention unit (CCPU), who responded and joined him in chasing after the suspected cattle rustlers,” Mr Chirwa said in a statement yesterday.



“As they followed the suspected cattle rustlers, Kabeba is reported to have slowed down to defend his accomplices.



“When Nene came face to face with Kabeba, the latter unleashed a knife and stabbed Nene, leaving him with deep cuts on his right shoulder and in the middle of his stomach. By then, some members of the public had joined in the chase and they quickly mobilised themselves and apprehended Kabeba, who was later beaten to death.”



ZDM