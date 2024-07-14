MOBILE MONEY AGENT SHOT AND ROBBED IN NAKONDE

A chilling incident has left a mobile money agent hospitalized and a community in shock.

Agness, a female agent, was shot in the left knee by a group of armed men outside her residence near Morrovian, at the late Silomba Dogo’s house, on Saturday evening.

Eyewitnesses report hearing gunshots at approximately 18:50, and the victim was rushed to Urban Clinic for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

According to sources, the armed men, estimated to be between 3-7 in number, made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

This brazen attack has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the growing concern for safety among mobile money agents.

Nakonde Radio’s correspondent reported the incident, emphasizing the need for awareness and safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The police are investigating the matter, and further details will be provided as the story develops.