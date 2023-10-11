MOBILE MONEY AGENTS RECEIVES HH DONATION

Report by: Emison Ng’andu

Chainda ward mobile money operators this afternoon, received a donation of K100,000 from president Hakainde Hichilema.

The donation is part of revolving fund created to empower young people and boost their business prospects.

Speaking after the over 47 mobile agents received their donations, UPND Chainda ward councilor, Nsama Patrick Mpundu said he was happy for the gesture the president made.

“We are extremely grateful to the president for this generous donation in his expression of love to the young people of our beautiful nation”, said Mpundu.

Mpundu has also taken an opportunity to urge all young people to emulate the spirit of the president of hard work and patriotism.

President Hakainde Hichilema has since assuming the presidency urged young people to work hard and avoid laziness.