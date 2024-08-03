MOD WILL COOPERATE WITH ACC PROBE, CULPRITS WILL BE DEALT WITH – LUFUMA
DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says while DLS International Group Limited fulfilled its contractual obligations, his ministry will cooperate with investigative agencies as they investigate alleged corruption and money laundering related to a payment of $5.3 million.
He says once investigations are concluded, anyone found wanting will be made to account. On Wednesday, News Diggers reported that the Anti-Corruption Commission was investigating the Zambia Army and Ministry of Defence for corruption and money laundering over a payment of US$5.3 million made to a Kenyan company.
The Ministry of Defence gave a contract worth US$21 million to DLS International Group Limited of Kenya, to supply equipment and upgrade Maina Soko Military Hospital, among other things. However, it had been established that after…
Newsdiggers
Let’s see if HH and UPND are better than lungu and PF.
We are watching
Revelations of scandals/corruption are coming in fast and thick. How we miss KK and Mwanawasa. Heads would have been rolling by now. Not this “woyo woyo” that we are seeing.
These criminals are wasting our time
If there is corruption in this government, it is either coming from the remnants of the PF or individuals have been ‘BAPTIZED’ by the PF elements who mastered the ways of syphoning money from the government coffers.
HH did mention in his early days that some of his people were being inducted into the scourge of corruption by the Remnants of PF. They have even continued to recruit on tribal lines.
We’re dealing with the Ministry of Defence and senior military personnel here. There’s a better way to handle this matter than the ACC has done. The publicity is totally needless. Investigation and prosecution would have happened without the publicity that the ACC has brought to the matter. The ACC’s job is in court after thoroughly investigating. Publicity can then follow as prosecution is going on.