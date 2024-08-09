Model quits SA beauty pageant in nationality scandal

Miss South Africa entrant Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the contest after she attracted scrutiny over her nationality.

Chidimma confirmed the move on Thursday, a day after the Department of Home Affairs announced that it had obtained information that her mother might have committed fraud and identity theft to support nationality claims.

The 23-year-old model has been in the eye of a storm over her eligibility to take part in the competition.

The final is set to take place on Saturday, August 10.

“Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey. However, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and I,” she said in a statement.

Home Affairs says it has broadened its investigation into the nationality issue, targeting officials who may have abetted it.

The department said it initiated a probe, which was ongoing, after a request by Miss SA organisers and the consent by Chidimma and her mother.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the Miss SA contestant was, however, not to blame in the saga, as she was an infant at the time her mother is alleged to have committed the crime.

“The department has broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme, and is obtaining legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina’s citizenship status and, upon, the completion of the investigation, Home Affairs intends to press criminal charges against all implicated parties.”

Chidimma has experienced abuse on social media since she stormed into the final of the pageant.

The model was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican origin.

The organisers had said that she was eligible to compete, as she holds a valid ID and passport.

The nation grants citizenship by birth to anyone born in the country after 1995.