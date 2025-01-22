MOE TO ADDRESS NEW EDUCATION CURRICULUM CHALLENGES



MINISTRY of Education says it has put in place measures to address emerging challenges in the implementation of the new education school curriculum.



Speaking when he featured on ZANIS TV programme dubbed, ‘Zambia Today,’ Ministry of Education Director Curriculum Development, Charles Ndakala, says that his ministry will be receiving monthly reports on the implementation of the new educationcurriculum.



He added that his ministry has specialised directorates in the field that will be monitoring the implementation process at all levels of learning.



Dr Ndakala also said that the Ministry of Education will conduct a mid-term review of the implementation process, after five years of the intended 10 years minimum implementation period.



He disclosed that his ministry is currently training the teachers and that he is hopeful that the training will be completed early next month.





“In 2028, you will have the last grade 12 sitting for exams and the first form foursitting for exams,” said Dr Ndakala.



He added that the same year will also have the first grade six sitting for exams and the last grade 7 sitting for exams, leading to the full implementation of the curriculum by 2029.





Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima launched the new school curriculum late last year, in an effort to produce learners that can compete with the demands of the 21st century.