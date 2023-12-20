MOF DIRECTOR ACCUSED OF KILLING HUBBY WITH SONS HELP MAKES COURT APPEARANCE

Ministry of Finance and National Planning Assistant Director, Mwila Kasase, has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing her husband, Alex Kanyama Zulu.

In this matter, the accused is jointly charged with her son, Madiba Zulu.

Their appearance at the lower court awaits the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) decision to have them committed to the High Court for their trial.

It has been alleged that between July 28th and 29th, 2023 Ms. Kasase ganged up with her children, one aged 18 and Madiba in beating the deceased using a plank and other Kitchen utensils.

By Darius Choonya

Diamond TV