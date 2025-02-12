MOH INVESTIGATING REPORTS THAT NO VOLUNTEER ON THE COPPERBELT WAS RECRUITED – MUCHIMA

Health Minister, Elijah Muchima, says investigations have been initiated following reports that no health volunteer on the Copperbelt was employed in the last recruitment exercise.

Dr. Muchima was responding to Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo, who has proposed that the recent recruitment of the 4,100 health workers be revisited.

The Health Minister has assured that all those who were supposed to be part of the recruited members of staff will be absorbed in the forthcoming recruitment of 2,000 workers.

ZNBC