MOH WELCOMES NEW WHO COUNTRY REP



[MOH] THE Minister of Health Dr Elijah Muchima has today welcomed the newly appointed WHO Country Representative Dr. Clement Peter Lasuba,





The Representative made his maiden call on the Minister and reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to strengthening collaboration in addressing Zambia’s health challenges.





Dr Clement Peter Lusuba succeeds Dr. Nathan Bakyaita, whose mission to Zambia has since come to an end.





The World Health Organization (WHO) plays a vital role in Zambia by supporting disease prevention and control, strengthening health systems, responding to public health emergencies, and promoting universal health coverage to improve the well-being of all Zambians.





MoH Communication & Public Relations Unit