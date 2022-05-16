Mohale won’t get a cent from Somizi as he has failed to prove that he was married to him.

Somizi revealed that his marriage to Mohale was not registered.

Mohale wants half of everything Somizi has but he is failing to prove that he was in customary marriage with Somizi. Mohale is also failing to prove that Somizi paid Lobala for him.

Mohale cannot rely on television content to prove that he was married to him. He needs to provide evidence in paper if evidence does not exist Somizi can always say it was content for TV.

Another interesting factor is that Mohale’s family allegedly gave Somizi his lobola money back. Mohale’s family never even approved of their marriage in the first place.