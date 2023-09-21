Mohbad’s body finally exhumed for autopsy

The body of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has been exhumed.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday.

Writing on X app on Thursday, the Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin also confirmed autopsy will commence soon.

“Exhumation completed, autopsy to commence,” Hundeyin revealed.

Mohbad died mysteriously on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, after allegedly being treated for an infection.

His death has been surrounded by controversy, with many calling for the cause to be uncovered.