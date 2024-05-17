MohBad’s Death: Pathologist Unable To Determine Cause of Death

It has emerged that the cause of death of Afrobeats star, MohBad cannot be determined. A pathologist is reported to have told a court in Nigeria that the body of the deceased had “decomposed” at the time a “toxicology test” was performed.

A senior lawyer who was present in court made this known on Wednesday. The next line of action has, however, not been disclosed.

Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad, passed away on September 12, 2023, at 27.

He was quickly buried, in line with the tradition in his area, but the move caused an uproar on the music scene in that country as some people suspected “foul play”. His body was later exhumed for autopsy.

Some celebrities in the country joined protest marches to demand justice for the late Ronaldo crooner. A candle-lit procession was held in his honour, amidst other agitations.

His death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley, as he was signed on the Marlian record label. Naira Marley however distanced himself from the accusations.

Another musician Sam Larry, known in real life as Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, was arrested by Nigerian police in connection with the case as he was alleged to have assaulted the fallen Afrobeats star.

MohBad became popular after his untimely demise with three of his songs making it to Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart.

Some of his records reached No.2, No.5, and No.8 spots on the Billboard Top 10 music chart. His collaboration with talented star, Chike, titled Egwu, released sometime last year also became a global hit.

On the music streaming platform, Boomplay, where he reached 100 million streams, joining the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, and Omah Lay.