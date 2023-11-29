Mohbad’s Mother not a Good Mother – Esabod says

Controversial blogger Esabod, has criticize the mother of late Nigerian Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as MohBad, accusing her of being an absent and neglectful parent.

In a video posted on her social media platforms, Esabod claimed that a good mother wouldn’t leave her child with her husband for another man for a decade without checking on him.

She went on to assert that Mohbad’s mother doesn’t deserve to reap the fruits of her late son’s labor because she was not actively involved in his life.