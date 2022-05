Moise Katumbi will give each TP Mazembe 🇨🇩 Player $10,000 (K170,247.70) and a car if they qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup final.

TP face Moroccan 🇲🇦 side RS Berkane in the Semi Finals. This is Clatous Chama’s former team.

Zambian 🇿🇲 defenders Tandi Mwape and Kabaso Chongo are important members of the Mazembe team while Rainford Kalaba is currently on self imposed exile from the club.