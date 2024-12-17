Moment Donald Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz collapses on stage during speech

A Political strategist who worked on Donald Trump’s successful 2024 campaign, collapsed on stage during a speech in New York City.

Alex Bruesewitz, 27, was in the middle of speaking to the 112th annual New York Young Republicans gala alongside Trumpworld heavyweights like Steve Bannon and Dan Scavino on Sunday night when the incident occurred.

In the video below, Bruesewitz was seen looking visibly amiss as he began slurring his speech. At one point, the MAGA strategist openly stated: ‘I’m forgetting my words’ before he slowly fell to the ground

Bruesewitz reportedly received medical attention backstage following the fall.

It’s currently unclear what caused the medical issue, but conservative influencer Jack Posobiec said he spoke to Bruesewitz backstage and called it a ‘fainting spell.’

Bruesewitz was hired by Trump’s campaign in the summer to help with youth outreach and communications and was later credited with making Trump ‘cool’ again among young voters.