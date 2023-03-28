Moment Shooter Stormed US School, Kills Six Persons

The police have shared footage which showed a heavily-armed 28-year-old woman, Audrey Hale, making her way into the Christian Covenant School in Nashville on Monday.

Armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, the shooter entered the school from a side door before opening fire, killing six persons in the process.

The Nashville police shared the video on its Twitter page with the caption, “Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol.”

Hale, a former pupil of the school, was later shot dead by the police.

Credit: Twitter | MNPDNashville