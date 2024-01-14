MONEY AVAILABLE FOR CHIPOLOPOLO PLAYERS – MUSOKOTWANE

Government says all finances needed for the Chipolopolo players to successfully compete at the Africa Cup of Nations –AFCON- tournament will be made available.

Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says football, as well as other Sports disciplines, will be given necessary support in a bid for them to effectively perform.

MUSOKOTWANE says the Chipolopolo’s participation at the Africa Cup gives the nation a sense of pride as football unites the country.

He has wished the team the best of luck as they commence their Africa Cup journey.

The Minister was speaking after meeting Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- General Secretary REUBEN KAMANGA in Lusaka.

And KAMANGA hailed Government for the support rendered to the team.

He said Football House will soon start talks with various Institutions on actualising the Chipolopolo Bond.

KAMANGA said the Bond will enhance the development of football in Zambia.

ZNBC