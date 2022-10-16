Money Brings More Problems Than Comfort – Singer Akon

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, the popular Senegalese-American singer and producer, known as Akon, has talked about the perils of having money.

He claimed that the problems that always come with money are more than the comfort it brings.

The singer, during a radio interview, lamented the challenges associated with having money.

Akon said “Money does not necessarily buy happiness as it largely depends on what makes one happy.

“People who have money do not have time as it makes you lose yourself and takes you away from your family.

“Money brings you more problems than it brings comfort. You lose yourself. You can’t find time for your family. That’s no comfort.”

The 49-year-old singer went on to explain that since money makes people unable to find time for their family, then that is no comfort.