Money court ordered GBM to pay belongs UK – Lawyer

By Esther Chisola

Former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s lawyer Charles Changano says the government has no right to claim for K44 Million which the court ordered his client to pay because it belongs to the United Kingdom (UK).

And Changano said Mwamba also known as GBM would only pay back the money on the condition that he loses his appeal case.

Early this month, the court ordered Mwamba to pay back US$899, 970 and K20,000,000 to the Treasury, failure to which law enforcement officers would seize his property in order to recover the said monies.

Magistrate Stanford Ngobola issued a payment order against GBM, as the obscene amounts of money were withdrawn from his accounts and that he only had K125,000 left.

He discovered that the Germins Motorways Limited account had since been closed.

GBM opposed the application for payment or forfeiture of funds, saying the same should not have been made on grounds that the Judgment upon which the ACC had based its application was currently und

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Changano said the people who should claim the money were those in the… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/money-court-ordered-gbm-to-pay-belongs-to-uk-lawyer/