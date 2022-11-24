MONEY LAUNDERERS ‘INVADE’ REAL ESTATE SECTOR – FIC

By Darius Choonya

Criminals are reportedly hiding laundered money in the real estate sector.

According to the Financial Intelligence Centre, FIC Director of Compliance and Prevention, Dephat Tembo, says criminals know that financial institutions cannot raise any flag against them in this sector.

Speaking during a media awareness workshop, Mr. Tembo says his institution has observed that people are using huge sums of cash money to buy properties.

Arising from that, Mr. Tembo has warned those in real estate to be wary of such individuals and report any suspicious financial transaction.