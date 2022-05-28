A Director together with his Branch Manager of a Mazabuka based Money lending institution are in court for assaulting a client over an unpaid loan amounting to K200 000.

This is a matter where Passion Loans Director, Overty Zindoga aged 37, together with his Branch Manager, Allan Mvula, 38, are charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 248 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that particulars of the offence are that Zindoga and Mvula, on 26 March, 2022, jointly and whilst acting together did assault Cephas Bwanga.

When the matter came up for trial, Bwanga testified that the duo assaulted him and in the process, grabbed the car keys for his Ford Ranger Vehicle, together with a laptop, passport and other valued documents.

When asked during cross examination by defense lawyers from Legal Aid Board, Sally Nakamba and Lusekelo Nalwimba whether the Ford Ranger was registered as collateral for the loan, Bwanga responded in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, a witness, Hikalungu Muchoni, told the court that he did not see the accused persons assaulting the complaint, noting that it is the defendant who handed over the car keys to the defendants.

And another witness, Soft Zulu, told the court that the accused did not assault the complaint, saying that he saw only saw them holding him to prevent the defendant from running away.

And arresting officer, Lewis Phiri, said that he did not see any physical injuries on the complainant but effected the arrest on the defendants based on a medical report saying Bwanga sustained a painful neck and general body pain.

Magistrate Mwenya Mutinta has since adjourned the matter to 2nd June, 2022 for continuation of trial.