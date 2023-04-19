Money Lenders Sell Mwanawasa’s Retirement House To University of Lusaka (UNILUS)

THE University of Lusaka (UNILUS) has moved to repossess former president Levy Mwanawasa’s retirement house which the learning institution claims to have bought from money lenders. On Monday, quick action by police prevented bailiffs from evicting members of the Mwanawasa family living within the compound of the retirement house in Silverest area of Chongwe District in Lusaka.

According to correspondence and court records obtained by News Diggers, former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa borrowed money from ‘shylocks’ in 2017 amounting to K1.2 million, using the retirement house as collateral.

After failing to settle the debt, the money lenders, Esther Chipasi and Mustapha Kwabena Osuman, took over ownership of the property and offered to sell it back to the former Fist Lady……