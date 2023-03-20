MONGU COUNCIL SUSPENDS MAYOR

Mongu Municipal Council this morning held a Special Council Meeting. The meeting was called through a petition as provided for by Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019.

The meeting was to discuss the conduct of the Mayor in regard to lowering the integrity of the Council, misuse of council property and abuse of position and privileges.

After a heated debate, it was resolved to suspend His Worship the Mayor, Nyambe Muyumbana for 6 months.

This was done in accordance with the Standing Orders of the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019.

Issued by:

Oliver Muuka

Town Clerk