MONGU MP WRITES ZNBC OVER ALLOWING BEMBA, NYANJA IN ENGLISH PROGRAMME

02.05.24

Hello Mr Barry Lwando

C/o ZNBC

Head of programs,

Hon Amutike here, MP Mongu Central.

Good morning.

I have a complaint both you as ZNBC and your broadcaster. I have raised the same complaint to PS Information, too.

Since when did Bemba and Nyanya join English as official languages and allowed on ZNBC English programs, but Lozi is relegated to the vernacular section of your programs and not allowed on your English platforms How long will the people of Western province continue to be discriminated against even from the national broadcaster where we contribute as taxpayers?



While I may understand her dilemma that she could not speak lozi, I believe if she is a qualified journalist, she should have responded to the caller with the etiquette of explaining her stuation not to put it so clearly that ONLY BEMBA and NYANJA are allowed on English platforms.

That was very rude of her and as member of the parliamentary commitees on Media, I intend to use that privilege for the parliamentary media commitee to summon you and your organization to parliament to explain yourself of this new agenda you have adopted at ZNBC.

As such, this matter needs to be dealt with, with the seriousness it deserves so we can achieve our goal of one Zambia one nation.

Thanking you in advance,

Hon Amutike MP

Mongu Central.

Cc Mr Thabo Kawana,PS Ministry of Information.