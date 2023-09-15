Mongu Municipal Council lift mayor suspension

Mongu Municipal Council, have lifted the suspension he imposed on Mayor Nyambe Muyumbana.

In a later issued by Mongu Town Clerk Oliver Muuka’s letter, dated September 13, 2023, stated that the suspension, which was originally communicated on March, would end on September 20, 2023.

The town clerk officially invited the Muyumbana to resume his duties next week on September 21, 2023, putting an end to the tumultuous period of suspension.

Muyumbana was suspended following a special council meeting, which was called after a petition, where they discussed the conduct of the mayor among other concerns.

The deputy mayor Suzyo Ng’uni took over as Mongu mayor during Muyumbana’s suspension.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba