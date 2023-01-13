MONGU STREETS TO BE LIT BY A SOUTH AFRICAN COMPANY

Good morning fellow residents and hope you had a wonderful night.



Your Council, Mongu Municipal has been granted interim clearance from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, to engage a South African company on a project to erect street lights across the entire Mongu town.



The clearance granted covers three MoUs meant to do the following:



1. Construction of solar street lights in Mongu, for the entire town

2. Construction of a 50 Mega Watts solar plant



3. Construction of a five star hotel (upgrading Sir Mwanawina Motel) and construction of 3 thousand housing units.

We have been in talks with the said company for the past two months and we are excited that government has now cleared the deal.

The project when implemented will fully light the entire town, thereby reducing the high security challenges caused by darkness on our streets.



Further, it will provide the Council with improved income as the 5 star hotel will be the only facility of that magnitude in the province, whilst the solar plant shall be an alternative to the sole dependence on Zesco.

Your Chief Servant



Nyambe Muyumbana

Mongu Mayor

12.01.23

#KiNako

#KiYona

#KiHona

