Monster house girl jailed for feeding mucus to employer’s baby

Catherine Mukoya Nalianya, 20, was found guilty of feeding her employer’s five-month-old baby with mucus and vaginal discharge.

Nairobi court Magistrate Festus Terer of the Children’s Court condemned Nalianya as inhuman and exhibiting animalistic behaviour.

Mr Terer said the convict exposed the baby to serious untreatable diseases. He also said the child was innocent and was forced to gulp and swallow unhealthy discharges.

“The accused herein is guilty of child abuse contrary to section 22 1 (a) of the Children’s Act,” ruled Mr Terer.

Prosecutors told the court that Nalianya used to threaten and slap the child when he hesitated to feed on the discharges.

They called for a harsh custodial sentence to serve as a lesson to others with such beastly behaviour.

“From the evidence tendered before this court, the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt you abused the rights of the child,” ruled Mr Terer.

He dismissed Nalianya’s defence that she had been framed.

She pleaded for leniency, saying she has a three-year-old child who would suffer if she was given a custodial sentence as she is the sole breadwinner.

Witnesses said Nalianya would insert her fingers into her private parts, extract discharge and feed it to her employer’s baby.

She also removed mucus from her nostrils and fed it to the child.

Mr Terer said the offence was serious and Nalianya deserved a custodial sentence.

She committed the offence in Fedha Estate, Nairobi, in July 2022.