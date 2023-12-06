Montecito bookstores reject controversial book on Harry and Meghan

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initially made Montecito their home, the community eagerly anticipated the royal presence in the US.

However, over time, it became apparent that Montecito residents were not as thrilled with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actions. Reports emerged that local bookstores were putting a pause on orders for Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Endgame portrayed Harry and Meghan in a different light, and Montecito residents weren’t receptive.

Allegedly, Montecito bookstores declined to stock Endgame, especially after revelations about royal racism surfaced.

“So the headlines are here. However, in Montecito, it seems like Harry and Meghan’s star has fallen quite a bit. Montecito bookstores are refusing – I shouldn’t say refusing, there’s just no interest in Endgame,” Schofield said. “This is from the Times, my friend Kieran Southern breaking this story that Montecito bookstores are not covering Endgame, that Montecito neighbours are uninterested and appalled by the way that Harry and Megan are not respecting their elders and it seems like they’re being very cruel towards their family members.”

It appears the Sussexes might face a challenging comeback, especially following this Endgame controversy.