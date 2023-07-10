MONZE CHIEF WANTS EDGAR LUNGU TRIED IN COURT

MONZE CHIEF WANTS ECL TRIED IN COURT

CHIEF Choongo of the Tonga People of Monze District has joined those calling for the family of former President, Edgar Lungu, to be tried by the Courts to clear themselves of corrupt allegations.

His sentiments follow insinuations that his family members have several properties thought to have been acquired through proceeds of crime.

Choongo says the Lungu family must be given a fair trial to ensure that outstanding allegations are proven right or wrong in the Courts.

And the Traditional Leader has urged the former First Family not to be angered whenever published in the media, saying it is the role of Journalists to update citizens on any issue of interest and impact.

Responding to whether Lungu’s Legal Immunity against prosecution be lifted, Choongo feels such an action should only suffice if there is sufficient and tangible evidence for wrong doing.

Meanwhile, United Party National Development Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde, says it is up to Zambians to decide whether the immunity of Lungu be removed or not.

Mwiinde has also advised the Lungu family to come out openly and tell the nation the source of the 70 vehicles and houses connected to them unlike calling for press briefings.

