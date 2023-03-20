MONZE COUNCIL DELIVERED “AIR” WORTH OVER K11, 000 IN BWEENGWA THROUGH CDF…?

The Parent Teacher Committee – PTC at Nyamba Community School in Hamangaba Ward of Monze are demanding for answers from the Monze Town Council as to where their materials worth K11, 785 were taken.

PTC Chairperson Obbie Hazemba tells Byta FM Zambia that the school was supposed to receive three consignments of materials purchased under the Constituency Development Fund, but only received two.

He explains that the school collected materials worth K123, 300 and later went to the council to check how much of their money was remaining from the k150, 000 they were allocated.

The PTC Chairperson says he was however shocked to be told that they had collected materials three times when they only did so twice.

He says a printout was made through the Council’s Accounts Department which showed that a named company (name withheld) was paid for supplying goods worth k11, 785 to the school.

He highlights that the school only has two invoices of goods delivered to them on the 11th of November, 2022 and 31st of January 2022.

Hazemba is requesting for help to have the council explain where The supplier took their materials worthy k11, 785.

Byta FM News has sent a press query to the Council Public Relations Department which is yet to be responded to.