MONZE MAN ARRESTED FOR MASQUARADING AS LAWYER OF THE SAID FIRM AND REPRESENTING PEOPLE

POLICE REPORT:

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION/IMPERSONATION OB NUMBER 77701/2024.

Be informed that Monze police station on 21/08/2024 at 10:00hrs received a complaint from Batoka Chambers (Complaint letter) to the effect that one male person by name of FELIX MUJIBELO aged 37 of H/se No.355 Mochipapa in Choma District had been masquerading as legal counsel for the said law firm and representing unsuspecting clients.

Brief facts of the matter are that on 21st August, 2024 when a complaint was made to the police in monze, the suspect was in Monze to attend court. Police informed the Resident Magistrate about the complaint against the suspect and he was apprehended right at court after the magistrate confirmed from him that he did not possess the necessary qualifications to represent anyone in court.

Also to note is that on12th August, 2024 when the matter came up for trial the suspect introduced himself to the court as legal counsel from Batoka Chambers for the two accused persons M/MUSUNE CHILE and SIMON CHOOYE who are facing a charge of Theft of Stock in the Monze subordinate court. This was before Honourable NGOBOLA. Trial started in the matter and the matter was adjourned to 21st August,2024.

On the material date the matter came up for continued trial. When the suspect was asked to avail the court with his practicing certificate number, the suspect instead explained to the court that he was a law student and has never been admitted to the bar. The court ordered the police to arrest the suspect for the subject offence.The same has been detained and is in police custody.