MONZE MAN LEAVES K24, PICTURE WHERE HE WAVES GOODBYE AND ALLEGEDLY COMMITS SU!CIDE

MONZE MAN LEAVES K24, PICTURE WHERE HE WAVES GOODBYE AND ALLEGEDLY COMMITS SUICIDE

A sugar cane trader has been found dead hanging from a tree in Monze’s High School Area, near Tandabale Market, in what appears to be a case of suicide.

Eye witnesses report that the victim was found dead with a shirt tied around his neck, with his trousers hanging from his feet.

The victim’s wife, Charity Muleya, 23, (in picture) identifies the diceased as Gift Muleya, 24, of Hamaundu Village in Pemba.

She tells Byta FM Zambia that the victim left her in bed in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving behind a phone, K24 cash and a photo of himself – in which he appears to be waving goodbye.

Muleya says she got up in the morning and went to urinate and later found her husband hanging from a tree, after which she broke down in tears.

The victim leaves behind a wife and a baby aged one.

Police have since collected the victim’s remains, but an official statement on the matter is yet to be released.

Credit: Byta FM Zambia