MONZE RECORDS 280 GBV CASES IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

Monze District has recorded 280 Gender Based Violence cases between 1st January 2023 and 30th April, 2023.

Monze District Administrative Officer, Gorretti Bbalo says 247 cases involved female victims while 33 were males.

Ms Bbalo says these numbers are too high.

She is calling on members of the public, traditional leaders, the church and all stakeholders to work together to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the district.

She says GBV deters development as the victims fail to function properly when they are injured emotionally, physically or financially.

Chikuni Community Radio Station