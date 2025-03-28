Monze wife stabs husband  after he found love messages from an another man on her phone

A man has been stabbed with a Knife by his wife in Monze, Southern province, following a marital dispute.





The dispute arose after the man allegedly found love messages from other men on his wife mobile phone.



Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka has confirmed the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon in Freedom B compound in Monze.





Mr Daka has identified the suspect as Yvonne Tembo and the stabbing victim as Ackson Choonya, aged 29, who sustained a deep cut on his right hand.





He has explained that on the material day, around 13 hours, Mr Choonya and his wife were home and when she went outside he decided to check her phone and, in the process, he found love messages from other men.





Mr Daka says when she came he questioned her about the messages, resulting in a fight and in the process, the wife picked a knife and stabbed him.



Source: ZNBC