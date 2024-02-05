MONZE WOMAN STÃBS EX HUBBY

A Monze based woman on Sunday stābbed her ex-husband over a family dispute with a knife on the ankle.

The woman only identified as ‘ Ba Make Ruth’ supposed to be in her late twenties stubbed her ex-husband identified as John alleged to be in his thirties over Child Custody.

According to one of the neighbors, this is the third time the woman has stabbed the ex-husband.

An anonymous woman of Monze’s Freedom B Compound narrated that she heard some noise coming from the house which led her to alert other neighbors.

She said upon reaching the scene, she noticed the ex-husband coming out of the house bleeding from the ankle from the left foot while the woman remained in the house.

The witness says the man later fell to the floor bleeding severely as a crowd watched in dismay while trying to help the man and detaining the woman.

The witness disclosed that the woman has remained scot-free hence the community’s move to have her apprehended by the police.

The man was rushed to Monze Mission Hospital for treatment while the angry mob forcefully took the woman to the police.

Southern Province Police is yet to deliver a statement confirming the development.

Beta FM